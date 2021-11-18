Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tsingtao Brewery stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.77. Tsingtao Brewery has a fifty-two week low of $36.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57.

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tsingtao Brewery will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

