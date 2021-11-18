Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 4,957 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 196,097 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 152,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 42,889 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 22.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 83,061 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $1,988,480.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,173,465 shares in the company, valued at $28,092,752.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,959,760.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,551,041 shares of company stock worth $166,188,089. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.30 and a beta of 6.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.