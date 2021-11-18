Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 2,100 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,356 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,067,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 271,830 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25,671.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 165,837 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,098.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after buying an additional 141,571 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $116.72 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $97.22 and a one year high of $159.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average of $117.61.

