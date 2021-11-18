Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 174 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 11.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intuit by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Intuit by 7.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 216,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, October 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.96.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $635.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.10, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $337.72 and a one year high of $646.48.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.