Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 1,570 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock opened at $130.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.