First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

SKYY stock opened at $118.05 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $83.02 and a one year high of $119.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.