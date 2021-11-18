Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,258 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 97.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 84.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $3,073,000.

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $117.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.99. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $88.90 and a 1 year high of $118.23.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

