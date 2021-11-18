Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $87.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.15. The company has a market cap of $172.24 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

