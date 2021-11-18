Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 43,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDA opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $58.17.

