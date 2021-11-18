The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 133.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 115.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2,222.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 305,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 292,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 851.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,777 shares of company stock worth $16,541,741 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $107.50 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.60, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

