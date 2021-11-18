Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.78.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,637.81 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $905.15 and a 52-week high of $1,714.51. The company has a market capitalization of $204.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,457.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,418.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

