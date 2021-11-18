Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $394,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.39. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

