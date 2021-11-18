Contrasting Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) & Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF)

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) and Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bankinter and Ero Copper’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankinter $2.15 billion 2.31 $362.25 million N/A N/A Ero Copper $324.10 million 0.00 $51.62 million N/A N/A

Bankinter has higher revenue and earnings than Ero Copper.

Profitability

This table compares Bankinter and Ero Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankinter 69.53% 6.75% 0.34% Ero Copper 35.94% 91.32% 32.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bankinter and Ero Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankinter 3 5 1 0 1.78 Ero Copper 0 3 3 0 2.50

Bankinter presently has a consensus price target of $5.06, suggesting a potential downside of 8.33%. Ero Copper has a consensus price target of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of ?. Given Ero Copper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than Bankinter.

Summary

Ero Copper beats Bankinter on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

