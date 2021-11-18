West Oak Capital LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,253,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,957,000 after purchasing an additional 385,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,263,000 after purchasing an additional 198,440 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,827,000 after purchasing an additional 184,159 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $65.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

