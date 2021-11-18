Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 123 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,711.35.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,893.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,732.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1,596.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,941.36. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $30.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

