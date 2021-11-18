Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,000 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE:ET opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

