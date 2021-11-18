PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Trading Up 3.2%

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) shares traded up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 90,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTKFF)

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk engages in the development, distribution, and trading of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following divisions: Prescription Pharmaceutical, Consumer Health, Nutritionals, and Distribution and Logistic. The Prescription Pharmaceutical division offers generic drugs, branded generics, and licensed drugs, which are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.