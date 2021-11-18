BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Trading Down 0%

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$27.74 and last traded at C$27.77. Approximately 23,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 30,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$27.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

