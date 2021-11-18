Analysts Expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.47). Celldex Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Celldex Therapeutics.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $413,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $197,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $43.82 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 2.74.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.