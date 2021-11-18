$0.60 EPS Expected for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. CNO Financial Group posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $24.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 251.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 91,645 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,052,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,564,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1,175.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

