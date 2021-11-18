Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Trading 0.2% Higher

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.11 and last traded at $83.73. 276,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 162,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.59.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.