Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Shares Up 1.7%

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) shares shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.30. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35.

Nanosonics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNCSF)

Nanosonics Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. Its products include trophon EPR, trophon technology, and trophon2 The company was founded by Maurie Stang on November 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

