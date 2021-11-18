Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 138.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after purchasing an additional 691,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,187,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,911 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 809,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,805,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,683,000 after purchasing an additional 75,412 shares in the last quarter.

BOND stock opened at $109.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.67. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $113.16.

