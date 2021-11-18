Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.