Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 6,237 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 148.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 33,701 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 261.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $604,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bilibili by 93.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $2,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $81.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BILI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

