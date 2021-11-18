Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 220,296 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 82.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 488,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,296 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Evolus were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evolus by 23.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 73,649 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Evolus by 302.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 152,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 114,360 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Evolus by 36.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter valued at $2,122,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Evolus by 267.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 34,897 shares in the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $376.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

EOLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

In other Evolus news, Director Vikram Malik sold 26,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $286,847.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $24,676,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,064,871 shares in the company, valued at $57,616,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

