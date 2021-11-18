IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP opened at $236.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $237.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.29.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.