Insider Buying: Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Director Acquires 152 Shares of Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Director Jacques Royer purchased 152 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$102.15 per share, with a total value of C$15,526.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 431 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,026.65.

TSE:CCA opened at C$99.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 12.09. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of C$92.35 and a twelve month high of C$123.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$115.46.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.75.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

