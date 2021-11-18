Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Sells C$20,295.00 in Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director William Henry English sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total value of C$20,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,900.66.

William Henry English also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, William Henry English sold 19,300 shares of Gear Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$13,124.00.

Shares of TSE GXE opened at C$0.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.76. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$1.09. The company has a market cap of C$246.15 million and a PE ratio of 5.72.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

