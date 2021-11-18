Insider Buying: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.57. 19,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,740,448. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

