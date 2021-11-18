LINK (LN) Price Tops $190.08 on Major Exchanges

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One LINK coin can now be bought for approximately $190.08 or 0.00321260 BTC on exchanges. LINK has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $7.04 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LINK has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official website for LINK is link.network . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

