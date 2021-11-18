Derek Sutherland Sells 1,253 Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Stock

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Derek Sutherland sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.97, for a total value of C$23,769.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,512,730.59.

Derek Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MCAN Mortgage alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Derek Sutherland sold 4,000 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.94, for a total value of C$75,760.00.

Shares of MCAN Mortgage stock opened at C$18.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$521.96 million and a PE ratio of 6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 403.80. MCAN Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of C$15.13 and a 52 week high of C$19.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.