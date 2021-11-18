Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.80 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,028 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after acquiring an additional 304,823 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,066,000 after acquiring an additional 119,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $183.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.33.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

