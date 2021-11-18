Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.58 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

