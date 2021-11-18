CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $463,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,036 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $45,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 168.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

NYSE DVN opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

