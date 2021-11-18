CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 223 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13,993.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMC opened at $167.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $171.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.93 and a 200-day moving average of $149.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

