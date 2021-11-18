Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 47,200 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 748,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,200 shares during the quarter. Mattel accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $13,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,526,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,974,000 after purchasing an additional 199,150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Mattel by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Mattel by 111,843.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 82,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 82,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Mattel by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Shares of MAT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.78. 5,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,706,334. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

