21,557 Shares in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Acquired by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 25,439 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $682,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 11.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 12.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 24,569 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

Shares of PFN stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. This is a positive change from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.