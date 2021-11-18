Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Update

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLOK traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 40,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,011. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Cipherloc has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.64.

Get Cipherloc alerts:

Cipherloc Company Profile

Cipherloc Corp. engages in the provision of data security solutions. Its product portfolio includes CipherLoc EDGE, ENTERPRISE, GATEWAY and SHIELD. The company was founded by Michael W. DeLaGarza on June 22, 1953 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Cipherloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipherloc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.