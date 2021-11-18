Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Update

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CLOK traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 40,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,011. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Cipherloc has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.64.
Cipherloc Company Profile
