Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 262,217 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $25,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,873,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,619,000 after buying an additional 251,784 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 743.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 21,345 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 25,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.30.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

