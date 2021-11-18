ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Announces Earnings Results

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CFRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.49. 87,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,427. The company has a market cap of $137.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.63.

Get ContraFect alerts:

CFRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ContraFect stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of ContraFect as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.