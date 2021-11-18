Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 56,200 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 890,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $11,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 705,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,310,000 after purchasing an additional 697,012 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 553.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 482,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 408,911 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,098,000 after purchasing an additional 296,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 318,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 231,531 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.09. 15,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,513. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.