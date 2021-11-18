Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 3,400 Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.51% of Danaos worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Danaos by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Danaos by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

DAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Danaos stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.32. 1,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. Danaos Co. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $89.41.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. Danaos had a net margin of 156.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.43%.

Danaos Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

