Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ TENX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.33. 201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,092. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.07. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) by 1,932,400.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

