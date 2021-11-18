OTA Financial Group L.P. Invests $320,000 in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KYN remained flat at $$8.23 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,409. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

