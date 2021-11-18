Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 4,600 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 0.9% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $15,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,705 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 240.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,079 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Duke Energy by 1,219.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,301,000 after acquiring an additional 873,454 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.28. 15,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,799. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average of $102.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

