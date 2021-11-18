Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 4,012 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of SYNNEX worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,390,000 after purchasing an additional 293,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,557,000 after purchasing an additional 90,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 515,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,769,000 after buying an additional 122,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,324,406.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,857 shares of company stock worth $540,253 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.50. 196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,120. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

