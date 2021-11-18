iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Raised by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.99. The company had a trading volume of 41,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,833. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.34 and its 200-day moving average is $160.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.31 and a 52 week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

