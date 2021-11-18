C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Michael D. Castagnetto Sells 177 Shares of Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.97, for a total value of $16,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $92.95. 1,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,500. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $104.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 495,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

