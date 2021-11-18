Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.4% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $109.60. The stock had a trading volume of 64,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,402. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $111.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

